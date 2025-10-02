New IP Blog to Assist Businesses with Brand Protection

Lansing, Mich., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellectual Property (IP) protection is one of the most overlooked – yet critical – components of running a successful business. To help fill that gap, Foster Swift IP attorney Mikhail “Mike” Murshak has launched the IP Monday Law Blog.

“Whether you're launching a startup, scaling a growing enterprise, or managing institutional portfolios, understanding IP - trademarks, patents, copyrights, and trade secrets - is essential to protecting your brand, products, and creative works” Murshak says.

The blog is designed to demystify IP law, providing practical insights and strategic guidance. Each post aims to help businesses safeguard their ideas, avoid costly legal pitfalls, and unlock the full potential of their intellectual capital.

“In an innovation-driven economy, IP is often a business’s most valuable asset - and also one of the most misunderstood” Murshak advises.

Topics you’ll see on the blog include:

How to choose a trademark that won’t get rejected

Provisional vs. non-provisional patents: when to file which

Pros and cons of IP ownership through an LLC vs. private ownership

The IP Monday Law Blog is a resource for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who want to move forward with confidence, knowing their ideas and assets are protected. Visit the blog to see more at FosterSwift-IPBlog.com.

