New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24+ Key Companies Actively Working in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Segment | DelveInsight

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) are known as one of the most common mesenchymal tumors in the world. The rising demands and technological development are leading to the development of potential therapies for treating GIST.

DelveInsight’s 'Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline gastrointestinal stromal tumor therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 24+ active players working to develop 26+ pipeline therapies for gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment.

Key gastrointestinal stromal tumor companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel gastrointestinal stromal tumor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Famitinib, DS 6157, PLX9486, Anlotinib, Masitinib, Intuvax, Dovitinib, Ipilimumab, L-carnitine, Pazopanib, Nilotinib, HQP1351, PDR001, Ponatinib, MEK162, Crenolanib besylate, XmAb18087, TNO155, DNX-2440, Palbociclib, Cabozantinib, Pamufetinib, THE-630, IDRX-42, and others.

and others. In June 2022 , Immunicum AB was granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ilixadencel in the treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

, was granted an (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for in the treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST). PLX9486 is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit KIT exon 17 mutations, including D816V potently. Most patients with imatinib-resistant GIST have both primary and secondary KIT mutations, often including secondary mutations on exon 17 and exon 13, making it difficult to achieve broad therapeutic KIT inhibition. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will present lead-in data from PEAK, a registrational randomized, open-label, global, Phase III clinical trial in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in the first half of 2023.

In June 2022, Ascentage Pharma announced the latest results from a Phase Ib/II study of the third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who were resistant to or failed prior TKI treatment. The company reported the promising antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor- (TKI-) resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). In July 2021, Ascentage Pharma and Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) reached the agreement regarding the joint development and commercialization of olverembatinib in the oncology field in China.

In January 2022, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, announced that the first patient has been treated in the Phase I portion of Theseus' ongoing Phase I/II study to evaluate lead candidate, THE-630, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The initial data is expected in 1H 2023. In February 2022, US Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to the company's lead candidate THE-630, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

announced that the has been treated in the Phase I portion of Theseus' ongoing to evaluate lead candidate, THE-630, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The initial data is expected in 1H 2023. In February 2022, US Food and Drug Administration granted (ODD) to the company's lead candidate THE-630, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). IDRX-42 and IDRX-73 are both small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) being developed by Idrx Inc. These are designed to inhibit the key genetic drivers and drug-resistant mutations of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The goal is for IDRX-42 to serve as a great base of therapy for GIST patients, and that when IDRX-73 is added, the combination may provide a transformative benefit.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage gastrointestinal stromal tumor products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline landscape.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a rare cancer affecting the digestive tract or nearby structures in the abdomen. It is a type of sarcoma that arises from either Cajal's interstitial cells (ICCs) or less differentiated stem cells or precursor cells that can develop into ICCs. The most common cause of gastrointestinal stromal tumors is gene mutation.

The most common gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms are abdominal pain, swelling or mass in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and feeling full, weight loss, difficulty swallowing, and brisk bleeding.

A patient’s medical history, a thorough physical examination, and the results of a battery of tests are typically used for gastrointestinal stromal tumor diagnosis. The testing methods used to confirm or rule out GIST vary depending on the patient's gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms and other personal factors.





A snapshot of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Famitinib Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 modulators Oral PLX9486 Cogent Biosciences Phase III Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Oral Nilotinib Novartis Phase II Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Oral THE-630 Theseus Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Phosphotransferase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Oral HQP1351 Ascentage Pharma Group Phase I/II Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Oral DS 6157 Daiichi Sankyo Company Phase I DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors Intravenous IDRX-42 IDRx, Inc. Phase I TYK2 kinase inhibitor Oral

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapeutics Assessment

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report proffers an integral view of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 modulators, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Phosphotransferase inhibitors, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 modulators, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Phosphotransferase inhibitors, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies : Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others

: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapies: Famitinib, DS 6157, PLX9486, Anlotinib, Masitinib, Intuvax, Dovitinib, Ipilimumab, L-carnitine, Pazopanib, Nilotinib, HQP1351, PDR001, Ponatinib, MEK162, Crenolanib besylate, XmAb18087, TNO155, DNX-2440, Palbociclib, Cabozantinib, Pamufetinib, THE-630, IDRX-42 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 PLX9486: Cogent Biosciences 8. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Nilotinib: Novartis 9. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 IDRX-42: IDRx, Inc. 10. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

