Industry leaders partner to give accounting firms and small businesses an inside track on working with the IRS

HUDSON, N.H., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, and Tax Rep Network (TRN), the premier tax representation education and training resource for tax and accounting professionals, are partnering to deliver an expansive array of educational tools and new growth opportunities for Right Networks customers. In addition to hosted sessions with the IRS, the partnership will enable accounting firms to explore adding new revenue streams to their practices with tax resolution services.



“Partnering with TRN is a part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the tools and resources needed to help simplify the complexities that come with the business of accounting,” said David Penny, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Right Networks. “We are excited to leverage the years of expertise Tax Rep Network can offer our accounting firm customers in opening new revenue streams and helping small businesses work with the IRS. Additionally, with TRN’s access to the IRS and our security offerings, firms will have a turnkey solution for complying with the IRS Security Six.”

The partnership kicks off with a series of free virtual events that will help firms improve their understanding of IRS regulations and deliver better services to their clients as well as sessions that will help firms and small business owners work with the IRS. All events qualify for CPE Credits.

“Offering tax representation services is a key strategic opportunity for accounting firms to grow their revenue,” said Eric Green, a partner in Green and Sklarz, LLC a Connecticut-based law firm and founder of Tax Rep Network. “Learning about critical security and tax compliance issues directly from IRS officials is an invaluable way to gain insights into effectively and efficiently helping clients facing tax issues.”

Straight Talk on Security Six,

Securing Your Firm and Your Client’s Tax Data

October 25, 2022, 1 pm - 2pm EST



Take all possible precautions to secure your firm, protect your client’s data, and stay in compliance with IRS guidelines and regulations. Hear directly from IRS executives about what the implementation of the “Security Six” recommendations should really look like in your firm and learn about the cornerstones of creating a plan to satisfy the FTC’s Safeguard Rule for PTIN holders.



Moderated by: Eric Green, Founder of Tax Rep Network

Guest speakers:

Joe McCarthy, Senior Stakeholder Liaison, IRS

Roman Kepczyk, CPA, Director of Firm Technology Strategy, Right Networks

Darren Root, Chief Strategist, Right Networks Register here IRS Update on Top Enforcement Priorities and the List of Action Items for Your

Small Business and Self-Employed Clients

November 8, 2022, 1pm – 2pm EST



Attend this webinar to hear about what the IRS is doing right now in terms of staffing and improving the taxpayer experience in dealing with the service, along with enforcement priorities. There will also be a discussion of the top issues for small businesses. This session will review:

The impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on small businesses

The top small business tax traps and the steps professionals should help their clients take to avoid them

What the increased IRS budget means to business owners and individual taxpayers

How the IRS is deploying artificial intelligence and other technologies to hold taxpayers accountable for their true tax obligations

Moderated by: Eric Green, Founder of Tax Rep Network

Guest speakers:

Gene Marks, CPA, Small Business Advisor for Right Networks

Nikki C. Johnson, Executive Director, Headquarters Collection at Internal Revenue Service

Working with a Resource-Challenged IRS

December 16, 2022, 1pm – 2pm EST



The challenges of working with the IRS persist and have now drawn the attention of Congress, which has responded with the largest increase in funding for the IRS ever. Guest speakers will review what the new funding means, what issues in dealing with the IRS are likely to persist and what to do about them. The topics covered will include:

Tax returns filed on paper that have not yet been processed

Calling the IRS

Resolving disputes over the child tax credit and reconciliation with the Advance CTC.

Payoff letters and certificates of release for federal tax liens

Responses to Form 4810, Request for Prompt Assessment Under IR Code Section 6501(d)

Freedom of Information Act Request responses

What the new funding actually means, and no it's not 87,000 new auditors

Moderated by: Eric Green, Founder of Tax Rep Network

Guest speakers:

Gene Marks, CPA, small business advisor for Right Networks

Nina Olson, former National Taxpayer Advocate

About Right Networks

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud

purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to managed IT solutions, the company provides deep expertise and guidance to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 8,500 accounting firms and 60,000 small to medium-sized businesses count on Right Networks to run their business every day.

About Tax Rep Network

Tax Rep Network (TRN) provides the training, tools, and technology enrolled agents, accountants, tax professionals, and attorneys need to master, market, and monetize their multi-million-dollar tax representation opportunities while empowering taxpayers to productively resolve any issues with the IRS. Led by Tax Rep Network founder, author, and attorney, Eric L. Green, the TRN online and in-person community serves over 50,000 tax, accounting, and legal professionals each year.