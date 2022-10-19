Kayla Valigura Wins PCCA’s 2022 International Seminar Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest

Houston, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA selected pharmacy student Kayla Valigura from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy as the winner of its 2022 International Seminar Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest. Valigura will deliver a 10-minute main-stage presentation on Saturday, October 29, during International Seminar 2022. This year’s event in Houston is expected draw more than 250 in-person and virtual attendees from the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond.

“Kayla’s compassion for patients will warm your heart,” said PCCA President Jim Smith, “and her commitment to compounding will motivate even the most seasoned compounder. She has incredible drive and is determined to increase awareness about how compounded medicines benefit patients and their doctors.”

Pharmacy students across the country entered the PCCA Institute Student Scholarship Contest for an opportunity to engage with compounding pharmacists from all over the world at International Seminar. Contest participants discussed existing challenges in the compounding industry and their solutions in a written entry and 90-second video pitch. The award recipients will present on these same topics at International Seminar.

Finalist Brittney Reed, Harding University College of Pharmacy, will precede Valigura’s presentation on Saturday, and Holly Seyler, University of Washington School of Pharmacy, will join PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin to introduce the Public Affairs Panel on Thursday.

“The enthusiasm, passion and fresh ideas from our award winners, as well as all of the contest participants, are inspiring,” Harbin said. “I’m excited to hear their presentations and spend time with these amazing young people!”

PCCA Director of Academic Affairs Bindhu Batra, PharmD, RPh, agrees. “We developed this contest to engage and encourage future compounders, while helping them make lasting connections with experienced compounders. It’s a wonderful opportunity for all involved.”

Held from October 27-29 in Houston, Texas, International Seminar 2022 will also feature keynote presentations from: Ryan Avery, who shares how to hone leadership skills in “Go From A to THE®”; Robert Rakowski, DC, CCN, DACBN, DIBAK, who explores way to overcome the “deadly quartet” in chronic disease; Pamela Smith, MD, MPH, MS, who discusses the relationship between hormones and psychological disorders; and Sarah Zielsdorf, MD, MS, who addresses thyroid disorders. Event registration is still open. For details, visit www.pccainternationalseminar.com.

ABOUT PCCA

