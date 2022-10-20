authID Introduces Human Factor Authentication with the Launch of Verified 3.0 to Accelerate Zero Trust Strategies

Designed to combat the weaknesses of legacy MFA, Human Factor Authentication (HFA) combines strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication with cloud biometrics to authorize the human behind the device

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authid.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Verified 3.0, its next-generation platform that delivers Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA). authID’s Verified platform binds strong, “unphishable”, passwordless authentication with biometric identity, which offers our customers a streamlined path to zero trust architecture. Verified best-of-breed FIDO2 passwordless authentication is certified by the FIDO Alliance to be compliant and interoperable with FIDO specifications.

Legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) falls short in protecting against today’s sophisticated social engineering attacks. More than 82% of data breaches exploit a human element, such as phishing attacks and credential compromise, in which cybercriminals rely on passwords and human error to be successful – costing companies globally an average of $4.4 million per data breach. Verified HFA closes security gaps for enterprise workforce and consumer applications by combining passwordless authentication with biometric certainty to shut down access, privileges, and lateral movement for unauthorized users.

“Because the world is still largely dependent on passwords and compromise-prone legacy MFA, cyberattacks that exploit human behavior and wreak havoc for organizations are all too common in 2022,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “With the release of Verified 3.0, authID has pioneered HFA, a human-centric authentication solution, which addresses cyber risks that exploit human error. HFA helps businesses disarm hackers and gate critical resources, while improving workforce productivity and reducing friction for consumers.”

With Verified 3.0, organizations now have access to a single platform that eliminates the risks and hassles of using passwords, while protecting valued systems and corporate assets with strong identity assurance. Whenever the enterprise needs to authorize user access to sensitive applications, perform a high-risk activity, or to add or recover a new device, Verified seamlessly elevates authentication, with a quick selfie captured in seconds in any browser, to verify the human behind the device.

“Accessibility and ease-of-use are core components of our mission to deliver best-in-class cloud authentication solutions to enterprises globally,” said Jeremiah Mason, authID’s SVP of Product. “With Human Factor Authentication powered by Verified 3.0, we can help any organization build zero trust architecture that best serves their workforce and customers, bound with a biometric chain of trust.”

Verified 3.0 incorporates feature sets demanded by our customers for adaptive authentication, that balances speed and ease of use with enhanced security. Through enhanced support for the OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocol, Verified 3.0 makes the move to zero trust easier, offering our customers streamlined access to the ecosystem of Identity Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) providers.

Enhanced User Experience Features of Verified 3.0 include:

Seamless Passwordless Authentication: FIDO2 certified passwordless authentication allows workforce users and consumers to log in 100% password-free across any mobile or desktop device.

FIDO2 certified passwordless authentication allows workforce users and consumers to log in 100% password-free across any mobile or desktop device. Secure, Portable Account/Device Add & Recovery : Using their cloud-biometrics, users can now seamlessly add new devices and recover from a lost device – no need to call a help desk, and no need to fall back to insecure legacy MFA.

: Using their cloud-biometrics, users can now seamlessly add new devices and recover from a lost device – no need to call a help desk, and no need to fall back to insecure legacy MFA. 2-Second Selfie Capture: Verified is certified for iBeta PAD Level 2 liveness detection. Users no longer need to smile during a selfie, resulting in captures as quick as 2-seconds.

Enhanced Customer Implementation Experiences of Verified 3.0 include:

Expanded and Quicker Implementation Options: Support of OIDC protocols delivers HFA connections with the identity ecosystem, including IAM, PAM, and EDR providers, as well as popular cloud applications in under 10 minutes. Customers continue to enjoy the flexibility to develop custom integrations using authID APIs.

Support of OIDC protocols delivers HFA connections with the identity ecosystem, including IAM, PAM, and EDR providers, as well as popular cloud applications in under 10 minutes. Customers continue to enjoy the flexibility to develop custom integrations using authID APIs. Authentication Orchestration Policies: Verified now includes a new workflow management tool that streamlines enterprise rollout by eliminating custom workflow development and offering easy configuration of user onboarding and authentication rules on a per use-case and/or per identity provider basis.

Verified now includes a new workflow management tool that streamlines enterprise rollout by eliminating custom workflow development and offering easy configuration of user onboarding and authentication rules on a per use-case and/or per identity provider basis. Federated Cloud Identity: Verified offers a single cloud platform with support for the identity eco-system to enable federated enterprise access with a single identity across their tech stack of legacy, SaaS, and cloud applications.

To learn more about Human Factor Authentication or for a demo of Verified 3.0, visit authid.ai . To view our Verified 3.0 video, click here .

About authID

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .