Zero Hash partners with Blockdaemon to power native crypto on-ramp solution

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockdaemon , the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node infrastructure, along with Zero Hash , today announced a strategic partnership for Blockdaemon’s offering, Onramp. Blockdaemon Onramp is a leading cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp. Blockdaemon is leveraging Zero Hash's API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options in a regulated way.



The integration of services will allow Blockdaemon Onramp partners to offer up to 60 digital assets in the United States. Zero Hash is the leading crypto-as-a-service infrastructure partner of the major on-ramp providers worldwide, including Moonpay, Transak, and Banxa .

Blockdaemon Onramp offers a frictionless on-ramp for businesses to integrate crypto into their applications, allowing developers to connect crypto assets to their website and users with just a few lines of code.

“We are pleased to power the Blockdaemon Onramp product that will continue to broaden adoptions of digital assets,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash CEO. “Our companies share a mission to enable businesses to offer their customers a seamless and secure access to cryptocurrencies. The Zero Hash solution provides the complete building blocks for Blockdaemon to offer their customers a seamless Web 3.0 experience and further bridge Web 3.0 with fiat payment rails.”

“By partnering with Zero Hash, we are enabling the future of crypto adoption,” said Micah Winklelspecht, Head of Product Strategy Blockdaemon Onramp. “By powering Blockdaemon Onramp with Zero Hash’s API infrastructure users are now able to integrate crypto payments in a frictionless manner.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking, and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.* In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the leading independent blockchain node infrastructure to stake, scale, and deploy nodes with institutional-grade security and monitoring. Supporting 60+ cutting-edge blockchain networks in the cloud and on bare metal servers globally, Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains. We power the blockchain economy by simplifying the process of deploying nodes and creating scalable enterprise blockchain solutions via APIs, high availability clusters, auto-decentralization and auto-healing of nodes.

