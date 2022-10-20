Great Plains Communications Extends New 400-Gig Fiber Route From Omaha to Denver

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network, announced the completion of its 400-Gig, high-capacity route between Omaha, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado.

The upgrade increases the route capacity to 400-Gig wave service between the 1623 Farnam Data Center in Omaha, Nebraska and the 910 Telecom Data Center in Denver, Colorado. Carrier, wholesale, enterprise, hyperscalers and Fiber to the Tower (FTTT) customers will benefit from the scalability and cost savings provided by 4x higher bandwidth per RU than 100G services.

“The advent of 5G, Cloud services and enterprises embarking on digital transformations means the bandwidth demands on the network increase exponentially,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. “At GPC we are committed to ensuring our network meets both the current and future bandwidth capacity demands of our customers.”

Great Plains Communications is currently accepting orders for the following 400-Gig routes:

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City, Kansas

GPC Network:

View the Great Plains Communications Fiber Map at:



GPC fiber

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, managed WIFI, SD-Wan, GPC Cloud connect, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches the following 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.