Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 96 932 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 793 27.99 28.50 27.46 274 106
  MTF CBOE 7 196 28.15 28.50 27.44 202 567
  MTF Turquoise 1 187 27.66 27.66 27.66 32 832
  MTF Aquis 1 918 27.67 27.68 27.64 53 071
14 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 077 28.04 28.98 27.66 310 599
  MTF CBOE 10 725 28.02 28.74 27.68 300 515
  MTF Turquoise 1 206 28.00 28.00 28.00 33 768
  MTF Aquis 1 967 28.00 28.00 28.00 55 076
17 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 3 664 27.84 28.04 27.56 102 006
  MTF CBOE 2 436 27.73 28.00 27.58 67 550
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
18 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 063 27.85 28.12 27.64 308 105
  MTF CBOE 10 435 27.83 28.04 27.68 290 406
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
19 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 664 27.91 28.28 27.74 297 632
  MTF CBOE 10 447 27.89 28.26 27.72 291 367
  MTF Turquoise 1 159 27.78 27.78 27.78 32 197
  MTF Aquis 1 995 27.74 27.74 27.74 55 341
Total   96 932 27.93 28.98 27.44 2 707 138

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 794 shares during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022 994 27.70 27.80 27.60 27 534
14 October 2022 4 500 27.94 28.30 27.70 125 730
17 October 2022 500 27.60 27.60 27.60 13 800
18 October 2022 1 400 27.80 27.84 27.70 38 920
19 October 2022 400 27.60 27.60 27.60 11 040
Total 7 794 217 024


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022 1 300 28.37 28.50 28.20 36 881
14 October 2022 1 600 28.85 29.00 28.80 46 160
17 October 2022 2 950 28.01 28.20 27.80 82 630
18 October 2022 410 28.00 28.20 28.00 11 480
19 October 2022 640 28.06 28.20 27.90 17 958
Total 6 900 195 109

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 671 shares.

On 19 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 008 950 own shares, or 6.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

