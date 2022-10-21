CTERA Wins 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its CTERA File Services as a 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies in two distinct categories, cloud-delivered security and cloud security, and awards those that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

"Security is the biggest barrier to cloud adoption, and CTERA has been focused from day one on developing technology that overcomes that barrier," said Aron Brand, Chief Technology Officer at CTERA. "This prestigious award from Cloud Computing Magazine is a testament to the effectiveness of our unique zero trust architecture in providing the security, performance, and flexibility that enterprise customers demand from their cloud storage solutions."

CTERA File Services offers the only distributed global file system platform that unites core, branch, and home offices under a single namespace with centralized management. With the advent of the new "CTERA Direct" technology, CTERA is the only global file system provider with a zero-trust architecture, providing the highest level of security and performance in hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.



To further increase its security lead, CTERA has also recently introduced the industry's first "Security Zones" feature, which allows security administrators to partition the global namespace into multiple, overlapping namespaces. Geography-based security policies can then be applied to each namespace, providing granular control over what information is accessible and stored at each location. This unique capability enables regulated enterprises to meet compliance and data sovereignty requirements while maximizing security and performance.



“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce CTERA File Services as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “CTERA is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

CTERA’s social media resources include:

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

###