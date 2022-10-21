Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 25th.
October 18th Presenters
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|West Vault Mining Inc
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|Minera Alamos, Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
|Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB
|Orezone Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX: ORE
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|Equity Metals Corporation
|OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
|G Mining Ventures Corp.
|OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: AMC
|Moneta Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
|Karora Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
October 19th Presenters
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
|OTCQB: MLMLF | NEO: MLM
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
|OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
|Nighthawk Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
|Tesoro Gold Ltd.
|OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO
|Element 29 Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: EMTRF | TSXV: ECU
|Summa Silver Corp.
|OCQX: SSVRF | TSXV: SSVR
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
|Culpeo Minerals Ltd.
|OTCQB: CPORF | ASX: CPO
|Nicola Mining Inc.
|OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
|Cypress Development Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM
October 20th Presenters
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Idaho Champion
|OTCQB: GLDRF | CSE: ITKO
|Electra Battery Materials Corporation
|Nasdaq: ELBM | TSXV: ELBM
|Paycore Minerals Inc.
|Pink: PYCMF | TSXV: CORE
|Wealth Minerals Ltd.
|OTCQB: WMLLF |TSXV: WML
|Grid Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: MSMGF |TSXV: GRDM
|Keynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton
|World Copper Ltd.
|OTCQX: WCUFF |TSXV: WCU
|American Rare Earths Ltd.
|OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
|Infinity Stone Ventures Corp
|OTCQB: GEMSF | CSE: GEMS
|Lithium Ionic Corp.
|OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR | TSX: ECOR
