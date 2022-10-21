English Danish

Company announcement no 14 2022















Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 2-12

DK-1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 14 00











21 October 2022





Merger of MobilePay and Vipps approved by all relevant authorities

The agreement between Danske Bank and the consortium of banks behind Vipps to merge MobilePay and Vipps has been approved by all relevant authorities, including the EU Commission. The parties expect to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The merger was announced in a company announcement issued by Danske Bank on 30 June 2021, and on 16 September 2022, it was announced that OP Financial Group would not be a co-owner of the merged company and that OP Financial Group’s mobile payment provider Pivo would not be part of the merger.

As previously communicated, the transaction will result in a one-off gain of around DKK 400 million for Danske Bank.

Danske Bank





Attachment