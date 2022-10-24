New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 36th location in Dallas, TX! The brand-new franchise location—led by Joseph and Tina Putra—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Denton and Dallas Counties in Texas.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Joseph said, “Tina and I were looking for an opportunity to start our own business, and we wanted to have a business that aligns with our passions. Since we both love renovating, we agreed that flipping houses was the right thing to do.”

“Home is where families spend most of their time together and create lasting memories. Flipping houses is a way to make beautiful, reliable houses available for families to make such memories,” said Joseph. “We are passionate about changing things for the better and starting a business where we can also bring value to our community and the communities around us.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Dallas, TX, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/tx/dallas

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110