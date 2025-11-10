New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new franchises in Richmond, VA! The brand-new franchises—led by Spencer Lambert and Rajendra Vemula—will now be able to buy and sell homes throughout all areas of Richmond, Virginia .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

Rajendra Vemula will lead New Again Houses® Richmond North, serving homeowners across Mechanicsville and surrounding areas of Hanover County. With a passion for helping people find stress-free solutions, Rajendra specializes in buying homes for cash in any condition—no repairs, cleaning, or realtor fees required. From inherited homes to properties needing major renovations, he provides fair cash offers and flexible closing options, helping families move forward quickly and confidently. His mission is to make the process simple, transparent, and beneficial for every homeowner he serves.

Spencer Lambert will oversee New Again Houses® Richmond South, serving Chester, Chesterfield, and neighboring communities. With more than a decade of experience in finance, real estate, and renovation, Spencer offers a fast, straightforward, no-pressure alternative to traditional home sales. Spencer and his team purchase homes as-is, eliminating the stress of repairs, commissions, or long closing timelines. Dedicated to revitalizing neighborhoods and supporting local families, Spencer combines his business expertise with a genuine commitment to helping homeowners sell on their terms and start fresh.

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX7OH2Gj8ks

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Richmond, VA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/va/richmond .

