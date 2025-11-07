New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyer in West Virginia, Serving the Greater Ohio Valley Region

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 62nd location in Wheeling, WV! The brand-new franchise location—led by Joe Hughes—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Wheeling, WV, and surrounding areas of the Greater Ohio Valley, including Belmont, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties in Ohio; Ohio, Brooke, Marshall, and Hancock Counties in West Virginia; and Washington County, Pennsylvania.

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When Joe was asked why he wanted to start a business flipping houses, he said, “It’s an incredibly rewarding process—finding a once-beautiful home that was once filled with life, laughter, and cherished memories, but has since been abandoned and left to deteriorate. Breathing new life into that space—restoring its charm, functionality, and warmth—and then seeing it become a vibrant home once again for a new family to create their own memories is truly fulfilling. There’s nothing quite like witnessing a house go from forgotten to flourishing.”

He continued, “Put simply, the ability to scale the business was the next logical step. As a solo entrepreneur, I was limited to renovating one property at a time. Now, through my partnership with New Again Houses, I can leverage their resources and experience to streamline the process, increase efficiency, and take on multiple projects simultaneously.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX7OH2Gj8ks

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Wheeling, WV, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/wv/wheeling .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110