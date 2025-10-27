New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyer in Woodbridge, VA

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 61st location in Woodbridge, VA! The brand-new franchise location—led by Igor Radakovic—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Woodbridge and throughout Prince William County, Virginia .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When Igor was asked why he wanted to start a business flipping houses, he said, “Flipping houses is something that I wanted to do for a very long time. I wanted to do it even while I was in Serbia, but I thought that I needed a lot of money to even think about starting. Then I realized that maybe now is the time to start living my dream.”

He continued, “What makes me most excited about this opportunity is the ability to offer a solution for people who are distressed in any way. I’m looking forward to enhancing my neighborhood and making it better, taking something old and giving it a new face, and fixing up houses to look and feel better both cosmetically and structurally.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX7OH2Gj8ks

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Woodbridge, VA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/va/woodbridge .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110