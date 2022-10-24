Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Learning and the Extended Enterprise

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on October 25th to delve into the world of extended enterprise learning.

“In order to be successful in today’s environment, organizations need to be able to provide high-quality learning experiences not only to their employees, but to their customers, resellers, and other external groups that can make or break them in the market,” said David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst with Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Building the Next Generation Learning Technology Ecosystem, focuses on:

Extended enterprise learning audiences

The benefits of training external audiences

Challenges inherent within the extended enterprise

Measuring effectiveness

What goes into personalization

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/522BL52. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s eBook, How Great Customer Training Drives Business Results.

“Great training can be the difference between satisfied and unhappy customers, or successful or ineffective sales partners,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “There needs to be a strong, consistent strategy and approach across the entire organization to ensure these external audiences are getting the engaging, effective training they need.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the strategies and approaches L&D teams must adopt to ensure effective extended enterprise learning. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they develop their workforce.

“The extended enterprise also presents an opportunity to move L&D from a cost center to a revenue generator, but the training has to be given as much care and attention as any other product.”

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.