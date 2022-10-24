Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named a 2022 Best Place to Work in PA

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Penn Business Journal has included Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) among the Best Places to Work in PA. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors outstanding employers in Pennsylvania. Companies are judged in the categories of small, medium, and large, based on the number of employees. CTC made the list of large employers.

“We are honored that CTC has once again been recognized as a best place to work in Pennsylvania, and we’re pleased that our technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, has received this distinction for the first time,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “CTC is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and we know that our long-term success is due in large part to our employees. It’s important to provide them with the best possible work environment that allows them to continue to provide solutions that make the world safer and more productive.”

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and uses their expertise to determine the rankings. The assessment consists of an in-depth anonymous employee survey (75 percent) and a review of workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The numerical rankings of all the companies to make the list will be revealed at an awards ceremony on December 8, 2022.

"This year's Best Places to Work in PA winners demonstrate that a positive environment for staff creates a place where people are proud to work and produces a culture that is contagious. These companies are making a positive impact on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by attracting talent and creating successful organizations," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Central Penn Business Journal. "We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize these businesses."

Eligible companies must have at least 15 employees working in Pennsylvania; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Pennsylvania; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 38 years. In addition to breaking news daily on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics like real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 10 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates monthly webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

