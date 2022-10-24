ASDS Recognizes 2022 Award Recipients at Annual Membership Meeting

Rolling Meadows, IL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top dermatologists were recognized at the 2022 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, during the Annual Membership Meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8. These annual awards acknowledge the outstanding work and efforts of ASDS members.

President’s Awards

Each year, the President recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the Society or whose work has advanced the dermatologic surgery specialty in a meaningful way.

Mathew M. Avram, MD, JD — For his vision to create the “Own Your Expertise” social media campaign to strengthen the voice and promote the expertise of dermatologic surgeons.

— For his vision to create the “Own Your Expertise” social media campaign to strengthen the voice and promote the expertise of dermatologic surgeons. Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC — For his contributions as co-chair of the Advanced Injection Techniques course since 2016, one of the Society’s highest-rated courses.

— For his contributions as co-chair of the Advanced Injection Techniques course since 2016, one of the Society’s highest-rated courses. Amy Derick, MD — For her humanitarian campaign to raise donations and medical supplies from the dermatology community for the people of Ukraine.

— For her humanitarian campaign to raise donations and medical supplies from the dermatology community for the people of Ukraine. Deirdre Hooper, MD — For her efforts and dedication to the launch of the Society’s digital member community, ASDS Connect.

— For her efforts and dedication to the launch of the Society’s digital member community, ASDS Connect. Chad Prather, MD — For his dedication and service to the American Medical Association House of Delegates from 2007 to 2022 as a representative to the Residents and Fellows Section, the Young Physicians Section and as the Alternate Delegate to the House of Delegates.

— For his dedication and service to the American Medical Association House of Delegates from 2007 to 2022 as a representative to the Residents and Fellows Section, the Young Physicians Section and as the Alternate Delegate to the House of Delegates. Susan Weinkle, MD — For the time, energy and expertise she invests each year in directing the Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium and the Industry Advisory Council Forum.

— For the time, energy and expertise she invests each year in directing the Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium and the Industry Advisory Council Forum. Naomi Lawrence, MD — For her efforts and dedication to expanding the reach of the Society’s journal by launching the “DermSurgery Digest” podcast and her continued leadership in improving dermatology residency training.

— For her efforts and dedication to expanding the reach of the Society’s journal by launching the “DermSurgery Digest” podcast and her continued leadership in improving dermatology residency training. ASDS / ASDSA Staff — For the contributions ASDS / ASDSA staff members make every day that support the success of the organization.

Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service

Murad Alam, MD, MBA, received this award for his extensive service to ASDS and ASDSA, as well as his commitment to ensuring patient safety through the creation of the Cutaneous Procedures Adverse Events Reporting Registry (CAPER) database. He accepted his award at the Annual ASDS Gala on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Award for Outstanding Service

Arisa Ortiz, MD, was nominated for this award as an invaluable asset having served on many work groups, the Society’s faculty and a preceptor in the educational exchange program. She has also supported the Society’s ongoing social media efforts and “True Skin Experts” Instagram Live series.

Drs. Alastair and Jean D. Carruthers Award for Top-rated Cosmetic Fellow Abstract

In honor of Drs. Alastair and Jean Carruthers, this award stimulates interest and acknowledges cosmetic research contributions from members of ASDS-accredited fellowship training programs. Sean Wu, MD, received the highest scoring for his outstanding ASDS Annual Meeting abstract submission, “Vision Loss After Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection: A Systematic Review of Medical Literature.” Dr. Wu presented his work during the “Best of Cosmetic Oral Abstracts” on Friday, Oct. 7.

Cutting Edge Research Grants

Since 1999, ASDS has used the Cutting Edge Research grant program to support scientific research that aligns with its mission and supports innovation in the field. These grants foster, support and encourage investigated knowledge in dermatologic surgery.

Emily Ruiz, MD: “Cutaneous Sarcoma Outcomes: Analysis of Tumor Characteristics and Treatment Modality”

Neha Jariwala, MD: “Studies in the Surgical Management of Acral Melanoma”

Jumpstart Research Seed Grants

This program was created to provide research investigators a chance to define objectives, test hypotheses and provide a better idea of the feasibility and directionality of research before applying for additional funds from ASDS or other external sources. Adam Miller, MD, was awarded this grant for his research proposal, “Temporal Characterization of the Cutaneous Microbiome in the Perioperative Period.”

Review Article Incentive Program

The ASDS Journal Awards Work Group reviews program applications to identify those that exceptionally evaluate existing works. This year, Osward Y. Carrasquillo, MD, was acknowledged for his exceptional article, "Mohs Micrographic Surgery Versus Wide Local Excision in the Treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma: A Systematic Review,” which was published in the February 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery.

Young Investigators Writing Competition

This program awards eligible members who have submitted original ideas, research and articles for journal publication. This year’s recipients are:

Daniel J. Lewis, MD: "Non-melanoma Skin Cancers Treated with Mohs Micrographic Surgery in Patients with HIV: A Cross-sectional Analysis" ( published July 2022 )

) Edward W. Seger, MD, MS: "Patients Are Willing and Successful With Home Suture Removal Following Mohs Surgical Procedures" ( published July 2022 )

Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

Tina Alster, MD, delivered her presentation “From #NoPosers to #PayItForward: A Path to Innovation” on Sunday, Oct. 8. This session, created in partnership with Allergan Aesthetics, honors Dr. Narurkar’s legacy and extraordinary contributions in the field of aesthetic dermatology. Dr. Alster is the founding director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery and is a clinical professor of dermatology at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She is a world-recognized leader in dermatologic laser surgery and has published hundreds of articles and eight textbooks on the subject. Dr. Alster maintains leadership and board positions in numerous professional and national organizations and has served as a consultant to several skin care and device companies.

Lawrence M. Field, MD, Honorary Lecture

This lecture honors the monumental achievements and motivational energy of Dr. Field, who served as a catalyst for the inception of the named lecture. Each year, a nominated speaker describes how his/her dermatologic career has followed the paths and emulated the contributions charted by Dr. Field and the impact his/her life’s work has made on the spread of dermatologic surgery and furthering physician education and patient care. Dr. Pieter du Plessis delivered the 2022 session with his lecture, “The House That Larry Built — Observations from a Field inspired South African Builder.” Dr. Du Plessis discussed his journey in South African and international dermatologic surgery; the influence of Dr. Field and other leaders; and lessons learned in South African procedural dermatology and Mohs Surgery.

Choose Skin Health — Top Screeners

In partnership with Neutrogena®, this program offers free skin cancer screenings to the general public and recognizes those who perform the most screenings throughout the year. The 2022 Top National Screener is Ian Maher, MD, who represents the Top Practice, University of Minnesota Department of Dermatology. Top Regional Screeners include Drs. Amy Adams, Kelly Bickle, Andrew Jaffe and Adam Mattox.

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have unique training and experience to treat the health, function and beauty of skin throughout every stage of life. ASDS members are recognized as leaders in the field of cosmetic and medically necessary skin surgery. They also are pioneers in the field; many are involved in the clinical studies that bring popular treatments to revitalize skin and fill and diminish wrinkles to the forefront. Their work has helped create and enhance many of the devices that remove blemishes, hair and fat, and tighten skin. Dermatologic surgeons also are experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to taking steps to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .

