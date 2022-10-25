Press release, Helsinki, 25 October 2022 at 9 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from Alamo Neurosurgical Institute

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an NBT® system order from Alamo Neurosurgical Institute (ANI) in San Antonio, Texas.

Nexstim NBT® systems uses the unique SmartFocus® TMS technology that enables accurate stimulation of the targeted area in the brain. NBT® system is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: “We are very happy to announce the sale of this system to Alamo Neurosurgical. The therapy business continues to be a key part of our growth strategy as our competitive advantages are numerous in this field. We are glad to see an increasing number of patients benefiting from our SmartFocus® TMS technology.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

