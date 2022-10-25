Ascent Cloud Announces Fall 2022 Release of Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Fall 2022 Release of Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud, a territory planning solution that provides new ways for companies to plan and optimize their territories as part of their go-to-market strategy.



With this release, Territory Planner customers will be able to import data sets and territories from Geopointe, export territory models to CSV, and leverage a new CRM integration. These enhancements, and the rest of the Fall 2022 Release, will empower companies to optimize their territories and go-to-market strategies with the use of targeted criteria. Companies can then execute their territory plans by seamlessly publishing approved territories into Geopointe, their CRM, or any system of record.

With Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud, users save time and better support sales teams by aligning territories to their go-to-market strategy. Users do not need to be data scientists to interact with the product, and they will experience fewer constraints working with a sales performance management platform that lives outside of existing CRMs.

For more information, visit ascentcloud.io/territory-planner .

Comments on the News

“With this latest release of Territory Planner, we are excited to empower our customers with more ways to import into their territory models and publish approved territories to Geopointe, their CRM, or any system of record,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “Territory Planner is a people-first approach to an otherwise complicated process, which means our customers do not have to be data scientists to interact with it.”



About Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud is a user-friendly territory planning solution with the ability to build, balance, and optimize sales territories. This solution streamlines the territory planning process and provides users with a flexible approach to designing, optimizing, and assigning balanced sales territories.

With an industry leading sales performance management solution, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

