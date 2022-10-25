Cologix Announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes

English French

Dawn Smith is named President of the Company

Chris Heinrich is Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that it has made senior executive leadership changes as part of its succession planning process.

Effective immediately, Dawn Smith, the company’s previous President and Chief Operations Officer, is now the President of Cologix. As President of Cologix, Smith adds leadership for the information technology and security functions as well as Cologix’s subsidiary fiber solutions company, Metro Optic, to her existing role leading the company’s data center design, engineering, construction, operations, compliance, supply chain/vendor management, sales engineering, real estate development, talent engagement, human resources and legal functions.

Smith joined Cologix in 2018 as President and Chief Operations Officer, and has successfully optimized and scaled the business through operational excellence as well as building best in class design and construction team. Prior to Cologix, Smith held executive leadership roles with McAfee and VMware. Smith holds a BS from the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Additionally, Smith holds an MBA from Providence College and a JD from Stanford Law School. She also had a successful legal practice in the technology industry at both Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and as a partner at Morrison & Foerster.

“Dawn has done a fantastic job serving as Cologix’s President and COO, and has played an instrumental role in our company’s success and operational excellence,” said Cologix Chief Executive Officer Laura Ortman. “Dawn’s 30+ years experience in executive and business operations leadership positions across global technology companies, coupled with her proven track record and outstanding leadership will ensure continued success as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Additionally, Cologix has promoted Chris Heinrich to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Heinrich is responsible for overseeing sales, customer experience, product, revenue operations and strategic partnership efforts. Heinrich joined Cologix in 2019 as the company’s Chief Sales Officer. During this time, Heinrich built a world class sales team and developed a strategic approach to focus on multimarket, platform-based selling in North America. Under his leadership, the Sales organization has secured multimillion-dollar, long-term customer commitments that have led to record bookings growth.

Heinrich has 25 years of enterprise technology sales experience with a focus on strategic partnerships as well as channel programs and execution. Before joining Cologix, Heinrich led North American sales for Adobe’s Document Cloud/eSign SaaS business. He also spent over nine years at VMware, where he held numerous sales and leadership roles. Heinrich holds a BA from Fresno State University where he studied Communications, Marketing and Advertising.

“Chris’ leadership, professionalism and expertise have taken Cologix to new heights, accelerating a high-growth business with an expanded go-to-market strategy,” said Ortman. “His promotion speaks to Chris’ ability to build a world class sales team full of talented, industry experts that will continue to lead our growth strategy.”

“We are excited for these two dynamic leaders to take on their new roles. Today’s announcements reflect our deep bench strength of talent, and each of these leaders represents proven strategic thinking, strong execution and a commitment to our value proposition – to accelerate growth for our customers’ businesses at the digital edge,” added Ortman.

