Arteris IP to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 800-926-7563

International Toll: +1- 212-231-2914

Conference ID: 22021047

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris IP



