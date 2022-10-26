Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Surpass US$ 6,823.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global patient temperature monitoring market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,711.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on introducing advanced technologies for accurate patient temperature monitoring in the market. For instance, on October 5, 2021, Telli Health, a medical internet of thing (IoT) devices provider, introduced a new contactless connected 4G digital wall mounted infrared thermometer. The new contactless connected 4G digital thermometer has been designed to safely screen and monitor COVID-19 patients, as well as patients with multiple other diseases.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5291

Key Market Takeaways:

The global patient temperature monitoring market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to increasing technology evolution in the patient temperature monitoring in the market by the key players in the market. For instance, on June 26, 2018, Masimo, a medical device company, launched TIR-1 non-contact Bluetooth enabled thermometer, which enables wireless data transfer to connected root monitor, automating efficient integration of important patient vital sign into bedside devices, including early warning score.

Among site, noninvasive temperature monitoring segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to inorganic growth activities such as partnership to develop new product. For instance, on December 8, 2021, Recon Health, a health technology company, announced partnership with greenTEG, which develops body temperature monitoring systems, to integrate greenTEG's CALERA, a core body temperature sensor solution, for continuous and non-invasive core body temperature measurement into Recon’s Health’s Virtual Care Patch for remote patient monitoring and diagnostics.

On the basis of application, pyrexia/fever segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of people suffering from fever each year and product launches for patient temperature monitoring by the market players. For instance, according to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2020, typhoid fever affects an estimated 11 to 21 million people and paratyphoid fever affects an estimated 5 million people each year, globally. Moreover, on June 8, 2020, Cole-Parmer, an instrument company, launched the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared noncontact infrared forehead thermometer whose name is Omron MC 720 Non-Contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global patient temperature monitoring market include Medtronic, Cardinal Health, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Geratherm Medical AG, A&D Medical, Braun, Paul Hartmann AG, Nureca, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp, Microlife Corporation, DeltaTrack Inc., Steadysense Gmbh, IWEECARE Co., Ltd, Recon Health Inc., VivaLNk, Inc., Celsium, and GreenTeg AG

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5291

Market Segmentation:

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Product: Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices Mercury Thermometers Digital Thermometer Infrared Thermometer Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Site: Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring Oral Temperature Monitoring Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring Invasive Temperature Monitoring Rectal Temperature Monitoring Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Application: Blood Transfusion Hypothermia Anesthesia Pyrexia/Fever Others

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By End User: Hospitals Emergency Rooms Intensive Care Units Operating Rooms Ambulatory Care Centers Nursing Facilities Home Care Settings

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Conjugate Vaccine Market, by Product Type (Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines and Multivalent Conjugate Vaccine), by Disease Indication (Pneumococcal, Influenza, Meningococcal, and Typhoid), by Pathogen Type (Bacterial and Viral), by Patient Type (Pediatric and Adults), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Asia Pacific Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product Type (Biologic Skin Substitutes, Enzyme Based Formulations, and Growth Factors), By Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, and Pressure Ulcers) and Acute Wounds(Surgical Wounds, Burns)), By End User (Hospital (In-patient Settings and Out-patient Settings), Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings), and By Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter