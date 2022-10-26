New Vishay Intertechnology DC Blocking Capacitors Are Characterized for Specific Frequency Ranges From 3 MHz to 18 GHz

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCC) optimized for DC blocking applications. The industry’s first such devices characterized for common frequency bands ranging from 3 MHz to 18 GHz, the Vishay Vitramon DC Blocking Capacitors make it easy for designers to choose the right component for their application.



Manufactured in reliable noble metal electrode (NME) technology, the devices released today are ideal for RF, Bluetooth, 5G, and powerline communication circuits; military radios; infotainment systems; fiber optic lines; amplifiers; microwave modules; and high frequency data links. In these applications, the MLCCs block DC voltages — eliminating the need for higher-cost broadband blocks — while efficiently transmitting the desired AC signal with less than 0.5 dB insertion loss across the selected frequency band.

The DC Blocking Capacitors cover the HF, VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X, and Ku frequency bands and offer resonance-free performance across the bands’ range. Offered in the 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1210 case sizes, the devices operate over a voltage range from 25 V to 500 V and a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C. S-parameters for the MLCCs are available for download.

Samples and production quantities of the DC Blocking Capacitors are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

