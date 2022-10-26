Heilind Electronics Now Offering Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System

The Zero-Hachi Connector’s low-profile height and small PCB footprint enables use in applications where space is increasingly valuable.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is currently stocking Molex’s Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System.

Ideal for slimmer device form factors in consumer and industrial markets, the connector system is designed for applications such as AR/VR devices, gaming, mobile devices, smart home devices, and industrial UAVs.  The Zero-Hachi Connector footprint is 40% smaller compared to other Molex 1.00mm pitch wire-to-board products.

Despite the reduction in size, the connector saves space without sacrificing reliability and connectivity. A fitting nail ensures PCB retention and defends against damage to the connector when the wires are pulled while the friction lock on the crimp housing provides extra confidence in mating retention.

The Zero-Hachi Connector offers a wide range of circuit sizes (2 to 20 circuits), and dual-point contact design secures electrical connections. The receptacle housing is designed to be easy to grip, despite its size, for usability.

