Molex High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM®) Interconnect System is now available at Heilind.

Compact, high-speed, automotive-grade connectivity solutions for next-generation ADAS, autonomous driving, camera, and telematics applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of connectors and electromechanical components, announces the addition of the Molex High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM®) Interconnect System to its expanding portfolio of advanced automotive connectivity solutions. Designed to support the growing demands of modern vehicle electronics, the HFM system provides high-speed transmission up to 28 Gbps, frequencies up to 20 GHz, and a rugged, miniaturized form factor ideal for space-constrained automotive architectures.

As vehicles integrate more sensors, cameras, displays, and telematics modules, engineers face mounting challenges in space optimization, real-time data transmission, and reliable performance in harsh environments. Traditional FAKRA connectors often limit system design due to their size and bandwidth constraints. The Molex HFM system directly addresses these issues through a compact footprint that is up to 80% smaller than standard FAKRA, enabling designers to incorporate more devices without expanding wiring harness volume or PCB space.

The HFM system’s high-speed capability ensures seamless communication for ADAS and autonomous driving features that rely on real-time data from high-resolution cameras, radar, lidar, and advanced sensor networks. With support for key automotive protocols—such as Ethernet, MIPI A-PHY, GMSL2/3, FPD-Link III/IV, APIX, and HDBase-T—the HFM platform provides a versatile path for next-generation architectures.

With single, dual, dual stack, and quad connector and header options as well as next-generation functionality, the flexible HFM system is designed to accommodate future vehicle networks, applications and protocols.

Engineered for long-term performance, HFM connectors include integrated secondary locks (ISL), optional connector position assurance (CPA), and durable shielding for EMI protection. These features ensure stable connectivity under vibration, temperature extremes, and electromagnetic exposure—reducing downtime and enhancing system reliability. Multiple keying options also facilitate fast, error-free assembly in production environments.

“Adding the Molex High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM) Interconnect System to our portfolio allows us to deliver even greater value to our automotive customers,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “The demand for high-speed, space-efficient interconnects continues to grow, and HFM provides the performance, reliability, and scalability engineers need for next-generation ADAS, camera, and telematics architectures. This addition strengthens our ability to support customers as they design smaller, faster, and more connected vehicles.”

The HFM interconnect system supports a range of advanced applications, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems, high-resolution (4K) displays, high-speed cable networks, infotainment systems, radar systems, rear-seat entertainment devices, sensor-to-device connections, and telematic solutions.

To learn more about the Molex High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM) Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com







Image Caption:

Molex High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM®) Interconnect System is now available at Heilind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b1dce84-3d82-4476-ac20-f65877701c0a