Heilind Electronics Now Offering Molex MMCX Power-over-Coax (PoC) Connectors for Space-Constrained, High-Reliability Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, now offers the Molex MMCX Power-over-Coax (PoC) Connector, an innovative solution that enables simultaneous RF signal and power transmission in a compact, high-performance form factor.

Designed to support frequencies from DC to 6 GHz, the Molex MMCX PoC connector addresses key design challenges faced by engineers in automotive, industrial, wireless infrastructure, and agricultural applications, where space constraints, system complexity, and connection reliability are critical concerns. By eliminating the need for separate power cables, the MMCX PoC technology helps reduce wiring complexity, minimize installation time, and improve overall system efficiency.

A key differentiator of the Molex MMCX PoC connector is its full-locking mating mechanism with zero gap and a non-snap ring design, providing stable ground continuity and improved mechanical retention compared to standard snap-on MMCX connectors. This design helps prevent signal dropouts, low-level current interruptions, and video disruptions in dynamic or vibration-prone environments—making it well suited for applications such as digital rearview mirrors, driver monitoring systems, telematics, GPS antennas, sensors, and wireless meter readers.

The connector is backward compatible with IEC 61169-52 MMCX receptacles, allowing customers to adopt Power-over-Coax capability without modifying existing PCB footprints or jack interfaces. This compatibility helps reduce redesign costs and speeds system upgrades while maintaining compliance with industry standards.

Additional features include an operating temperature range of -65°C to +125°C, 50-ohm impedance, and 500 VRMS withstanding voltage, supporting use in harsh and demanding environments.

Heilind continues to expand its RF and interconnect portfolio, offering customers ready access, technical expertise, and supply-chain support for next-generation system designs. To learn more about Molex MMCX Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.



