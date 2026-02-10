Heilind Electronics Now Offering Mersen FS Series Class J Fuse Switches

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation solutions, today announced the availability of the Mersen FS Series Class J Fuse Switches. Available in single, 2-pole & 3 pole configurations in 30 amp and 60 amp sizes, these UL98 listed switches deliver high interrupting capacity utilizing Class J fuses and enable systems to maintain up to a 200kA SCCR rating. The announcement includes expanded offerings across Mersen’s Class J fused disconnect portfolio, and it further strengthens Heilind’s lineup of industrial motor control and low-voltage switchgear solutions, giving customers access to compact, high-interrupting, and code-compliant fuse switch technology from one of the most trusted names in circuit protection.

Designed for demanding industrial and commercial applications, the Mersen FS Series Class J fuse switches combine a fused disconnect and switch into a single, space-saving device. These solutions provide safe, visible isolation, fast-acting overcurrent protection, and reliable performance in motor control centers, panelboards, and machinery control panels. Users benefit from current-limiting protection and high interrupting ratings of Class J fusing that help safeguard equipment and personnel.

“Customers continue to ask for compact, reliable fused disconnect solutions that meet modern panel design and safety requirements,” said Heilind Electronics. “By adding the Mersen FS Series Class J fuse switches to its offering, Heilind is delivering a proven solution that supports higher SCCR ratings, simplifies installation, and aligns with the needs of industrial automation, OEMs, and maintenance professionals.”

Product Overview: Mersen FS Series Class J Fuse Switches

The FS Series is engineered to accept Class J fuses, known for their current-limiting performance and high interrupting ratings. These switches are designed for applications where space is at a premium, but safety and reliability cannot be compromised. The FS Series provides a visible blade disconnect for lockout/tagout compliance, while the Class J fuse ensures fast, reliable overcurrent protection.

Available in multiple ampere ratings and configurations, Mersen’s Class J fuse switch portfolio supports a wide range of low-voltage power distribution and motor protection applications. The robust construction and thoughtful design make these devices well-suited for both OEM panel builders and end users performing upgrades or retrofits.

Product Highlights, Features, and Benefits

Mersen FS Series Class J fuse switches are designed to improve safety, performance, and efficiency in modern electrical systems. Key highlights and benefits include:

Compact, space-saving design that supports high-density panel layouts and helps reduce overall enclosure size

Class J fuse compatibility, delivering current-limiting protection and high interrupting ratings to safeguard downstream equipment

High short-circuit current ratings (SCCR) that support compliance with today’s industrial safety and electrical standards

Visible disconnect blades that provide a clear indication of circuit status and support lockout/tagout procedures

Finger-safe construction that minimizes the risk of accidental contact during installation and maintenance

DIN-rail and panel-mount options that offer flexibility for OEMs, panel builders, and retrofit applications

UL Listed and CSA certified designs, simplifying regulatory compliance for domestic and global installations

Integrated switch and fuse holder that reduces component count, simplifies wiring, and lowers total installed cost

Service-friendly design that allows for quick fuse replacement and easier maintenance, helping reduce downtime





Together, these features enable safer operation, faster installation, and long-term reliability in demanding industrial environments.

Availability and Support

The Mersen FS Series Class J fuse switches are available now from Heilind Electronics, backed by Heilind’s extensive inventory, global logistics network, and knowledgeable product specialists. Customers can rely on Heilind for technical support, cross-referencing assistance, and design-in guidance to help accelerate projects and ensure optimal system performance.

For more information about Mersen FS Series Class J fuse switches and Heilind’s complete offering of industrial motor and control solutions, visit www.heilind.com or contact a local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.



Image Caption:





Caption: Heilind Electronics Now Offering Mersen FS Series Class J Fuse Switches.

