Heilind Features Molex SideWize High-Voltage Connectors for Space-Constrained Interconnect Designs

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of connectors and electromechanical components, is excited to announce the addition of the Molex SideWize High-Voltage Connectors to its expanding portfolio of high-power interconnect solutions. Engineered to solve the growing challenges of space, safety, and power density in next-generation equipment, these innovative connectors deliver a new level of performance for demanding power-distribution applications.

Molex SideWize Connectors are designed to maximize power transfer in constrained environments, offering an advanced, right-angle architecture that is ideal for modern systems requiring high-voltage, high-current, and robust electrical safety. With ratings up to 80.0A and 1,500V per UL 4128, SideWize connectors support the trajectory toward higher wattage and denser power architectures without increasing heat generation or installation complexity.

SideWize High-Voltage Connectors stand out by delivering enhanced operator safety through a touch-proof, finger-safe design and low-halogen materials suitable for global use. Their right-angle architecture eliminates cable bend-radius challenges, while color-coding, positive locking, and 360° cable rotation simplify mating and reduce cable wear. As a high-voltage, high-current alternative to traditional compression lugs, SideWize provides faster system integration, improved reliability, and increased safety—reinforced by IP67-rated sealed bulkheads at the chassis interface.

Designed for use in ESS racks, EV charging systems, data-center power shelves, UPS equipment, industrial automation, and other high-voltage modules, SideWize delivers a flexible, high-performance solution for next-generation power distribution.

“Heilind is committed to providing the industry’s most comprehensive selection of high-power interconnect solutions,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “Molex SideWize brings a unique combination of space savings, simplified installation, and safety features that directly address the challenges our customers face in high-voltage environments.”

With the addition of the SideWize family, Heilind continues to expand its offering of Molex high-power technologies—ensuring engineers have access to innovative, application-ready solutions for next-generation power architectures. These connectors provide solutions for the challenges engineers face for wire-to-panel and high-voltage designs across data centers, energy storage, electric vehicles, and industrial automation.

To learn more about Molex SideWize High-Voltage Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

SideWize connectors deliver safe, high-voltage power distribution for data center, ESS, and EV systems.

