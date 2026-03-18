Heilind Electronics Expands High-Power Portfolio with Molex EXTreme PowerEdge Plus Card Edge Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, is now offering the Molex EXTreme PowerEdge Plus Card Edge Connector, expanding its high-power interconnect portfolio to support next-generation data center and networking designs.

As data centers, servers, and power shelves continue to scale in performance, engineers are under increasing pressure to deliver higher power levels while maintaining efficiency, thermal control, and system reliability. Traditional edge card connectors often limit current density or create thermal challenges that compromise long-term performance. The Molex EXTreme PowerEdge Plus Card Edge Connector is engineered to overcome these challenges.

Designed for high-power, space-constrained applications, the EXTreme PowerEdge Plus connector delivers up to 47.0A per circuit in a 12-power-circuit configuration and supports greater than 3,300W at 12V through an innovative dual-layer terminal design. This architecture provides one of the highest current densities available for card-edge connectors, allowing engineers to increase power without increasing connector size.

Each power circuit features eight independent points of contact, significantly reducing contact resistance and power loss while improving electrical reliability. This design helps minimize heat generation and reduce the risk of power interruptions that can cause downtime in mission-critical systems.

The connector is fully compliant with Modular-Common Redundant Power Supply (M-CRPS) mechanical standards and exceeds the electrical performance requirements. With a 7.62mm pitch for power circuits and 2.54mm pitch for signal circuits, the EXTreme PowerEdge Plus connector provides added performance margin and supports seamless integration into existing M-CRPS designs. It is also designed as a drop-in replacement, helping customers reduce redesign time and accelerate deployment.

Thermal performance is further enhanced by a low-profile housing that improves airflow and supports system cooling. With an operating temperature range of -55°C to +105°C and a durability rating of 200 mating cycles, the connector is well-suited for demanding environments.

Applications for this connector include data center power shelves, power supplies, servers, storage systems, and network switches.

To learn more about Molex EXTreme PowerEdge Plus Card Edge Connector, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.



Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





Image Caption:

Molex EXTreme PowerEdge Plus connectors now available at Heilind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f20dec-b832-4fa6-8269-c6ecab8d8912