Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis Featuring 125+ Key Companies by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline colorectal cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical players working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the colorectal cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s colorectal cancer pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 125+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies. Some of the key pharmaceutical players working to develop potential colorectal cancer drug candidates to improve the colorectal cancer treatment landscape include Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Lyell Immunopharma , and others.

, and others. Key colorectal cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Patritumab Deruxtecan, Adagrasib, Geptanolimab, PolyPEPI1018, Grapiprant, eFT508, MEN1611, Aldoxorubicin Hydrochloride, Etrumadenant, AL2846, ABI-009, RO7198457, Dabrafenib, AlloStim, TG6002, Onvansertib, BLYG8824A, Napabucasin, GM102, QL1203, CPGJ602, PM060184, Donafenib, IBI310, Spartalizumab, CMAB009, YYB101, ATP128, Vicriviroc, CXD101, Arfolitixorin, SGM-101, RRx-001, APR003, E7386, Trastuzumab, Trilaciclib, MGN1703, BBI608, CYAD-101, SHR-A1811, EDP1503, SCT-I10A, KL-140, V941, NKTR-255, TEW-7197, MGD019, KPT-8602, GRT-C901, LUM015, IDE196, CAN04, NC410, LOAd703, CEA CAR-T cells, BOLD-100, OBI-833, GRT-C903, IGM-8444, RGX-202-01, NE-201, DS-8201, GCC19CART, M 9140, LYL845, and others.

and others. In October 2022, Lyell Immunopharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for LYL845 . Phase I trial to initially enroll patients with relapsed and/or refractory metastatic or locally advanced melanoma and subsequently expand into non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its application to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for . Phase I trial to initially enroll patients with relapsed and/or refractory metastatic or locally advanced melanoma and subsequently expand into non-small cell lung cancer and In September 2022, Agenus announced the initiation of a global Phase II program of botensilimab , an Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 that activates innate and adaptive immune responses. These trials include ACTIVATE-Colorectal, a Phase II study designed to evaluate botensilimab as monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer .

announced the initiation of a global Phase II program of , an Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 that activates innate and adaptive immune responses. These trials include ACTIVATE-Colorectal, a Phase II study designed to evaluate botensilimab as monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer In September 2022, BioNTech announced that the first colorectal cancer patient had been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a Phase II clinical trial.

announced that the first colorectal cancer patient had been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a clinical trial. In August 2022, ALX Oncology initiated the Phase II clinical trial of evorpacept plus Erbitux (cetuximab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. The combination treatment is intended for mCRC patients who have advanced following a minimum of two lines of systemic therapy.

initiated the clinical trial of plus Erbitux (cetuximab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. The combination treatment is intended for mCRC patients who have advanced following a minimum of two lines of systemic therapy. In August 2022, Celyad Oncology announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the on the Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial. In June 2022, Exelixis announced the initiation of STELLAR-303, a Phase III pivotal trial evaluating XL092 in combination with atezolizumab versus regorafenib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient, who have progressed after or are intolerant to the standard of care therapy.

The colorectal cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage colorectal cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the colorectal cancer pipeline landscape.

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon, rectum, or both. The rectum is the passageway between the colon and the anus. Most colorectal cancers begin as polyps, which are abnormal growths inside the colon or rectum that can turn cancerous if not removed. Colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon or rectum) is highly treatable if detected early. Even if it spreads to nearby lymph nodes, surgery followed by chemotherapy is extremely effective. The exact colorectal cancer causes are unknown, but certain risk factors, such as diet, tobacco use, and heavy alcohol consumption, are strongly linked to the disease.

Colorectal cancer symptoms may be minor or non-existent in the early stages of the disease, though some early warning signs may exist. Colorectal cancer symptoms may not appear until the disease has advanced to stage 2 or beyond. There are several tests used for colorectal cancer diagnosis. Colonoscopy and biopsy are widely used tests for colorectal cancer diagnosis.





Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA XL092 Exelixis Phase III Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors Oral Adagrasib Mirati Therapeutics Phase III KRAS protein inhibitors Oral Patritumab Deruxtecan Daiichi Sankyo Company Phase II DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors Intravenous Etrumadenant Arcus Biosciences Phase II Adenosine A2A receptor antagonists; Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists Oral RO7198457 Genentech Phase II Immunostimulants Intravenous IBI310 Innovent Biologics Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous AL2846 Advenchen Laboratories Phase I/II Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists Intravenous Onvansertib Cardiff Oncology Phase I/II Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors Oral CYAD-101 Celyad Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral GCC19CART Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous M 9140 Merck KGaA Phase I Unspecified Parenteral

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The colorectal cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the colorectal cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination

Mono, Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, KRAS protein inhibitors, Adenosine A2A receptor antagonists, Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists, Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists, Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-mer inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, KRAS protein inhibitors, Adenosine A2A receptor antagonists, Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists, Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists, Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-mer inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists Key Colorectal Cancer Companies : Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, and others.

: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, and others. Key Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Patritumab Deruxtecan, Adagrasib, Geptanolimab, PolyPEPI1018, Grapiprant, eFT508, MEN1611, Aldoxorubicin Hydrochloride, Etrumadenant, AL2846, ABI-009, RO7198457, Dabrafenib, AlloStim, TG6002, Onvansertib, BLYG8824A, Napabucasin, GM102, QL1203, CPGJ602, PM060184, Donafenib, IBI310, Spartalizumab, CMAB009, YYB101, ATP128, Vicriviroc, CXD101, Arfolitixorin, SGM-101, RRx-001, APR003, E7386, Trastuzumab, Trilaciclib, MGN1703, BBI608, CYAD-101, SHR-A1811, EDP1503, SCT-I10A, KL-140, V941, NKTR-255, TEW-7197, MGD019, KPT-8602, GRT-C901, LUM015, IDE196, CAN04, NC410, LOAd703, CEA CAR-T cells, BOLD-100, OBI-833, GRT-C903, IGM-8444, RGX-202-01, NE-201, DS-8201, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 7. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 XL092: Exelixis 8. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 IBI310: Innovent Biologics 9. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GCC19CART: Innovative Cellular Therapeutics 10. Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

