CallTower Attains Microsoft’s Solutions Partner Designation

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has attained the Certified Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

As one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain this designation, this partnership empowers CallTower with the capabilities, resources, and industry depth to best perform at the highest level of delivering customer success.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work designation demonstrates CallTower’s technical capabilities, experience and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud. Additionally, it denotes CallTower’s increased capability to help customers boost their productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.

Becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work identifies CallTower as a partner who has the commitment to training and accreditation and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.

“CallTower is thrilled to have received this designation,” stated CallTower Senior Microsoft Engineer David Heighton. “This will allow us to demonstrate our advanced Microsoft Cloud capabilities to our customers and partners.”

“CallTower has been a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 14 years,” explained CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio, “as a Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner, our relationship with Microsoft is defined more clearly. Globally, CallTower is one of few organizations certified to provide voice with Microsoft Teams since 2008 and growing our partnership with Microsoft as a ‘Solutions Partner’ along with our Microsoft Gold Partner status is a strong and collaborative association.”

As a leader in Microsoft Teams Native Solutions since 2018, CallTower offers a native integrated Office 365 Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a US-based client services team. This solution ensures a personalized implementation, adoption, training, and support strategy. As a Microsoft Solution Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower’s monitoring, and management services deliver the highest quality user experience.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com