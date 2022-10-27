English Danish

The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 September 2022.

Results for the period 1 January – 30 September 2022 in outline:

A revenue of DKK 773.3 million compared to DKK 439.0 million last year (+76%).

An EBITDA of DKK 132.6 million compared to DKK 10.9 million last year. EBITDA is DKK 121.7 million better than last year.

A loss before tax of DKK 41.1 million compared to DKK -86.4 million last year. Profit before tax is DKK 127.5 million better than last year.

An attendance figure of 2,502,000 attendants compared to 1,432,000 last year (+75%).



“I notice that Tivoli has been able to deliver at a level, that has continuously developed better than originally expected over three quarters. Guests from near and far have acknowledged experiences that, even in Tivoli's view, have been out of the ordinary, and which include celebrations of both Her Majesty the Queen and Tour De France winner Jonas Vingegaard, and concerts with international stars such as Tom Jones, Barbara Hannigan and 50 Cent. There is hardly a view of cloudless skies as far as the eye can see, but during another eventful quarter with a spectacular Halloween and a traditional Christmas ahead, I am happy, on behalf of Tivoli, of the development” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.





Outlook for 2022

Tivoli have had a very good summer season, which has significantly exceeded both 2021 and the original expectations for 2022. This is a result of a higher level of activity in terms of guest numbers and use of the Garden’s offers.

Tivoli's most recent announced expectation is a revenue of around DKK 1,050 million and a profit before tax in the range of DKK 60-85 million DKK (cf. Stock Exchange announcement no. 9 of 15 August 2022). During the rest of the summer, the level of activity and results have been consistent with the latest expectations. On this basis, Tivoli maintains its expectations.

Tivoli's outlook for 2022 presumes that there will be no significant development in the corona pandemic, which would lead to new restrictions.



Best regards



Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

