NOBLIS APPOINTS MATT SALTER AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Reston, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, announced that it has appointed Matt Salter as chief growth officer (CGO). In this newly created role, Salter will report to the chief executive officer and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Council. As CGO, Salter will implement the company’s overall corporate growth strategy including business development (BD), capture, competitive analysis and marketing and branding—with a strategic focus on long-term, inorganic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions and corporate ventures in addition to oversight of organic growth and corporate BD functions.

“Establishing the CGO role is critical to maturing our growth engine and emphasis on long-term strategic growth of the corporation,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ chief executive officer. “And we’re thrilled to elevate Matt to this role. He is a proven leader with a disciplined approach and strong track record delivering exceptional results for our business. We know he’ll continue excel in this new role.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive Noblis’ growth strategy,” said Salter. “For the past 26 years, our teams have solved some of the biggest challenges for our federal customers with a lab-to-mission approach. I’m looking forward to pursuing and investing in initiatives that build on that legacy and enable us to further expand our mission impact today and in the future.”

Salter has held various leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibility throughout his career. He previously served as Noblis’ vice president of BD. Before that, he served as the BD director for the federal civilian solutions Mission Area, where he led the sales and capture management organization and multiple civilian agency accounts. In addition to his business development roles, he has also led technical teams for civilian missions to advance IT modernization efforts in cloud, high-performance computing, enterprise information management and risk-based decision making.

Salter earned a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and holds numerous certifications including Project Management Professional and Agile Certified Practitioner.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.