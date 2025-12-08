NOBLIS MSD AWARDED $45 MILLION CONTRACT TO ADVANCE NAVY MACHINERY AND ENGINEERING CONTROL SYSTEMS

Reston, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the U.S. military, today announced that it has been awarded a $45 million contract to provide advanced engineering and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Codes 511 and 515.

The single-award, five-year contract will focus on the evolution, modernization and sustainment of machinery control systems (MCS) and engineering control systems (ECS) across the Navy’s surface vessel fleet, including LPD, LHD and LHA amphibious ship classes; the new acquisition LSM program; and Aegis Ashore facilities worldwide. Noblis MSD has provided engineering services to these programs since 2008, with an expanded prime contract role since 2022.

“This contract demonstrates our essential role in delivering the technological superiority the Navy requires for its most critical control systems,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “This award validates our team’s expertise in full-spectrum engineering, from initial R&D and prototyping to lifecycle sustainment.”

The contract encompasses multiple critical areas of support for NSWCPD, including software and hardware R&D and prototyping for next-generation MCS and ECS technologies, support for major hull, mechanical and electrical (HM&E) modernization programs and vital in-service sustainment engineering initiatives at land-based test engineering sites to ensure fleet readiness and longevity.

“We’re honored to continue bringing advanced, mission-ready solutions to the surface fleet under this contract,” said Matt Valerio, Noblis’ NSWC division director. “Our team is focused on delivering innovative research, advanced design and reliable sustainment solutions to NSWCPD, ensuring the Navy maintains its operational advantage.”

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the U.S. military. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management to design solutions for the warfighter.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.