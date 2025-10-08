Noblis Appoints Dr. William Streilein as Chief Technology Officer

Reston, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has named Dr. William (Bill) Streilein as chief technology officer (CTO). Dr. Streilein succeeds Chris Barnett who recently transitioned to serve as the company’s chief experience officer (CXO).

Dr. Streilein brings more than 30 years of experience in technology, advanced research and national security, with distinguished expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and biotechnology. He joined Noblis from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he provided strategic guidance on AI adoption with a focus on biotechnology missions. Before that, he served as the inaugural CTO for the Department of Defense's Chief Digital and AI Office, where he provided strategic technical guidance and shaped the department’s approach for data, analytics and AI adoption.

“Welcoming Dr. Streilein as our CTO delivers enhanced technical leadership needed to scale existing and new capabilities for our customer missions," said Noblis president and chief executive officer Mile Corrigan. "Noblis stands on a robust technical foundation with a strong legacy of innovation, and Dr. Streilein's renowned expertise in cognitive and neural systems, artificial intelligence and laboratory management expertise will enhance our dynamic teams in delivering significant value for our customers and the public good.”

"I'm honored to join an organization that places ethics and public benefit at the core of its technological innovation,” said Dr. Streilein. “In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the responsibility to develop science and technology solutions that genuinely enhance lives, transform critical missions and protect our nation has never been greater. I’m excited to work with this exceptional team to push the boundaries of what's possible while maintaining our unwavering commitment to ethics, integrity and innovation."

Dr. Streilein has a PhD in Cognitive and Neural Systems from Boston University, a master’s in electronic and computer music from the University of Miami, a bachelor’s in mathematics from Austin College and extensive experience leading complex, mission-aligned research and development initiatives.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.