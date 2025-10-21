NOBLIS MSD AND TDI TECHNOLOGIES FORM SBA-APPROVED JOINT VENTURE, SECURE $20 MILLION NAVY CONTRACT

Reston, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its subsidiary, Noblis MSD, and TDI Technologies have formed Defense Technical Solutions (DTS). This Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved Mentor-Protégé joint venture has secured its first contract—a $20 million Seaport NxG task order for Naval Surface Warfare Center's Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD).

Under the contract, DTS will provide program management, engineering, technical and logistics services for hull, mechanical and electrical systems and equipment on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers for NSWCPD, including shipboard technical and repair assistance, engineering technical analysis, data collection and analysis and logistics product development.

“This award represents an important milestone in our strategic collaboration with TDI Technologies and our long-standing commitment to the U.S. Navy’s critical mission requirements,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “Through this mentor-protégé relationship, we have united Noblis’ deep domain knowledge and extensive systems engineering and technology portfolio with TDI’s agility and expertise enhancing fleet readiness.”

“The DTS partnership is an exciting and transformative opportunity for us,” said Dean Mancini, chairman and CEO of TDI Technologies. “It harnesses our deep technical expertise and agility while giving us access to Noblis’ mature process management and regulatory and compliance expertise. Our team is motivated and ready to continue our work with NSWCPD to advance the Navy’s critical missions.”

About Noblis MSD

A subsidiary of Noblis, Noblis MSD provides leading-edge network design, systems integration, sustainment and modernization solutions and operational readiness for the U.S. Navy. As a system developer, Noblis MSD brings advanced engineering, enterprise transformation and program management solutions that improve operations, maintenance and modernization of equipment and systems throughout their entire life cycle. We identify and deploy new, secure shipboard and information technology systems and develop strategies that support the warfighter and advance the overall mission.

About TDI Technologies

TDI Technologies, Inc., founded in 1988, is a professional services company with over 30 years of experience delivering innovative engineering and technical solutions to U.S. Navy and other Department of Defense clients. Specializing in research and development, software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, systems engineering, cybersecurity and integrated logistics support, TDI leverages cutting-edge technologies to solve complex challenges and enhance mission readiness. Known for integrity, customer focus, employee satisfaction and innovation, TDI provides quality services that ensure operational success, delivering value and responsiveness to exceed customer expectations.