Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 38.14 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital biomanufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market:

Inclination towards digital manufacturing with emerging application in analytical process is likely propel the growth of market. Moreover, strategic investment by key players is likely augment the growth of market. For instance, in 2019, GE Healthcare and Amgen announced digital data exchange collaboration program to improve biomanufacturing performance reliability

Key Market Takeaways:

The global digital biomanufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increase in focus on upgrading the biomanufacturing industry for its production process is likely create significant opportunity for market growth

Among type, manufacturing technologies segment is expected to account for largest market share in the global digital biomanufacturing market over the forecast period. Manufacturing technologies are use in various industries to increase productivity and quality of products. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of segment

In terms of application, biomanufacturing process automation and control segment is expected to account for major share of the market in 2022. Emerging role of process automation in biomanufacturing process is anticipated to drive the growth of segment. For instance, upstream and downstream automation and control systems have been implemented by biopharmaceutical firms since 15 years

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global digital biomanufacturing market over the forecast period. Early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and presence of key market players is anticipated to drive the growth of market. For instance, in March 2019, Cytiva a leading provider of life science brand announced the collaboration with Amgen Inc multinational biopharmaceutical company to enhance the biomanufacturing performance. This collaboration enabled to optimize digital biomanufacturing capabilities

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global digital biomanufacturing market include 3M, ABB, Cytiva, Siemens, immersciobio, Sanofi, BIOMÉRIEUX, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Culture Biosciences

Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Type: Manufacturing Technologies Analytical and Process Control Technologies Others

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Application: Bioprocess Optimization Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control Others

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





