Bigbank Unaudited Financial Results for 2022 Q3 and 9 Months

English Estonian

In the third quarter of 2022, Bigbank earned 14.3 million euros in net profit, which is 17.7% more than in the same period last year. The profit for the nine months of 2022 was 28.4 million euros, representing a year-over-year growth of 5.3 million euros (23.0%). Profit before loss allowances and income tax for the third quarter was 20.4 million euros. Expenses on credit loss allowances amounted to 4.2 million euros. Interest income amounted to 32.7 million euros, an increase of 12.2 million euros (59.8%) compared with the same period last year.

The Bigbank loan portfolio grew, expanding in nine months by 39.0% and in the third quarter by 12.2%. At the end of the third quarter, the Group’s performing loan portfolio amounted to 1.2 billion euros, exceeding the 2021 year-end figure by 354.1 million euros (39.8%). The share of loans over 90 days past due accounted for 1.3% of the total portfolio, indicating a continued improvement of the quality of the portfolio in the course of the year, as the same indicator was 3.0% for the nine months of 2021.

The third quarter profit of the corporate banking segment amounted to 8.1 million euros, an increase of 6.6 million euros on the previous quarter. In addition to the rapid growth of the loan portfolio and its high quality, the strong quarterly profit of corporate banking segment was also significantly influenced by the gains from the revaluation of the underlying assets of investment loans with special conditions in the amount of 6.9 million euros. Revaluation gains on loans that carry investment risk are calculated annually, based on movements in the market value of customers’ investment property and the agreed pattern of profit sharing. The corporate loan portfolio grew by 68.7 million euros (20.0%) during the quarter.

The housing loan portfolio grew by 27.7% to 186.9 million euros in the third quarter. Compared with the end of 2021, the portfolio has increased by more than 1.5 times.

In nine months, the deposits increased by 38.6% and in the third quarter by 6.5%. The fastest growth was again shown by savings deposits, which increased by 10.7% to 542.5 million euros in the third quarter, accounting for 43.6% of the deposit portfolio at the end of the quarter. The Group's investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, grew to 47.4 million euros by the end of the quarter.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Net interest income 28,627 18,493 68,364 51,161 Net fee and commission income 1,891 1,676 5,511 4,652 Net income (loss) on financial assets -161 -57 -464 -168 Net other operating income 170 -426 243 -1,302 Total net operating income 30,527 19,686 73,654 54,343 Salaries and associated charges -5,279 -4,308 -15,787 -12,616 Administrative expenses -4,586 -3,780 -12,723 -10,221 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1,034 -842 -3,003 -2,531 Other gains (losses) 804 3,873 673 4,234 Total expenses -10,095 -5,057 -30,840 -21,134 Profit before loss allowances 20,432 14,629 42,814 33,209 Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -4,186 -1,488 -10,744 -7,988 Profit before income tax 16,246 13,141 32,070 25,221 Income tax expense -1,946 -989 -3,708 -2,168 Profit for the period 14,300 12,152 28,362 23,053





Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30 Sep 2022 30 June 2022 30 Sep 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 141,163 173,611 109,535 Debt instruments at FVOCI 45,171 46,065 47,066 Loans to customers 1,258,177 1,114,146 760,725 Other assets 103,356 101,584 101,999 Total assets 1,547,867 1,435,406 1,019,325 Customer deposits and loans received 1,281,161 1,204,918 826,064 Subordinated notes 40,049 20,023 5,055 Other liabilities 17,521 17,449 14,990 Total liabilities 1,338,731 1,242,390 846,109 Equity 209,136 193,016 173,216 Total liabilities and equity 1,547,867 1,435,406 1,019,325

In addition to regular activities, several circumstances had an impact on the third quarter results and the Group’s future business in general:



The most important event of the period was the listing of Bigbank unsecured subordinated bonds on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on 22 September. The base amount of 10 million euros was oversubscribed by more than twice. The size of the issue was 20 million euros. 20 thousand bonds were issued with a nominal value of 1,000 euros each, a fixed annual coupon rate of 8%, and a maturity of 10 years. 20 million euros of additional capital helps the bank sustain growth in the corporate banking and housing loan segments.

This year the beginning of the new business strategy period of 2022–2026 started for Bigbank. In order to support the new business strategy and achieve the expected return on capital, the management board of Bigbank AS has made decisions concerning future operations of the Swedish and Bulgarian branches. In August it was decided to suspend the issue of new loans at the Swedish branch from 1 September 2022, in October it was decided to suspend the issue of new loans at the Bulgarian branch from 1 November 2022. The Group will continue raising deposits and servicing its existing loan portfolio in both Sweden and Bulgaria.

Comment by the Bigbank Chairman of the Management Board Martin Länts:

„Despite the turbulent external environment, we have reason to be satisfied with the Bigbank third quarter financial performance – the period was characterised by a strong growth of the loan portfolio, continued improvement of its quality and good profits.

In the third quarter the loan portfolio grew most in both the corporate loan and housing loan sectors, which is one of the most significant goals of the bank’s business strategy. An increase in selling Euribor-linked loan products helps us diversify our portfolio and has a positive impact on the profits in a situation where interest rates are increasing and taking deposits is becoming more expensive.

This summer the rating agency Moody’s Investors Service completed the assessment of Bigbank and assigned the bank Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings. The investment-grade rating that Moody’s assigned to us, as disclosed on 1 July 2022, is assurance to our current depositors and partners about Bigbank’s operating model and the quality of our portfolio as well as supports our further international expansion.

The base volume of the issue of unsecured subordinated bonds in September was oversubscribed by more than twice. This was a landmark achievement for Bigbank, indicating that the investors have faith in our business strategy and ability to successfully implement the strategy. I thank all the investors for placing their trust with Bigbank”.

The Bigbank financial statements can be found here: https://investor.bigbank.eu/reporting/

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialised on loans and deposits for private and business clients. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products in the form of cross-border services also in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Bigbank balance sheet total is more than 1.5 billion euros.





Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

Attachment