Vishay Intertechnology’s RAME012 Miniature Position Sensor Named as 2022 Elektra Awards Finalist

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Vishay MCB RAME012 miniature position sensor has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Elektra Awards in the category of “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year.” Featuring a small 12.7 mm outer diameter, the rotational absolute magnetic encoder delivers higher accuracy and resolution than competing devices in the same size while offering increased reliability and durability for harsh operating environments.



Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 16 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year” category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

The RAME012 uses advanced contactless technology to achieve > 11-bit accuracy and 14-bit resolution while maintaining robustness against external magnetic fields, airborne pollution, vibration, mechanical shock, and changes in temperature. The position sensor’s body design — as well as its on-axis design, slim diameter, and light weight (< 11 g) — make it ideal for applications where little space is available, but an angular position needs to be detected with high accuracy. The device is available in a single-turn variant featuring an SSI output signal, with other mechanical and electrical interfaces also available on request.

With its SSI output and excellent performance / size ratio, the RAME012 offers a perfect replacement for potentiometers in missile guidance systems, gimbals for optical balls and missile seekers, positioning systems for small industrial actuators (servo drives), and the multi-dimensional mechanical measurement of surfaces using 3D probes. With its plug and play operation, the position eliminates the need for calibration in these applications.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Nov. 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

