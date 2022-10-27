Edge Marketing Wins Two Prestigious MarCom Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, has been named an early platinum and gold winner in multiple categories of the prestigious MarCom Awards.



The agency was named a platinum winner for a company launch publicity campaign in the categories of strategic communications, media relations and publicity campaign. This award recognizes the successful strategic public relations and communications plan orchestrated by the Edge team for a client launching a new business in the accounting industry.

Edge was a gold winner for a product launch campaign in the categories of strategic communications, marketing and promotion campaign and integrated marketing. This work included the comprehensive launch of a client’s new product and brand in the legal industry.

The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing creativity, hard work and generosity in industry professionals. Each year, approximately 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from over 40 countries.

The Edge team’s past work has been recognized with MarCom Awards in six of the past seven years in strategic communications, digital media and print media. The Edge team has also recently been honored with awards from other reputable brands such as The Recorder (California), National Law Journal (Midwest and Washington, D.C.), New Jersey Law Journal, New York Law Journal and Connecticut Law Tribune (New England).

“Our clients’ success and satisfaction are always our highest priority, and this recognition from our peers in the marketing and communications industry further reinforces that we have earned our respected standing within that sphere as well,” says Vicki LaBrosse, Edge’s director of global public relations.

Edge founder and CEO Amy Juers shares, “MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, consisting of several thousand creative professionals. They support and foster the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to organizations. It is the amazing team at Edge that works so hard for our clients, and we respect the honor of being selected as a winner in these categories by our peers.”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753