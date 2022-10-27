Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be showcasing its interconnects, electromechanical products, and sensors at electronica – one of the largest international electronics trade shows. At the show, Heilind will feature interconnect solutions from over 150 of the industry's leading manufacturers for military-aerospace, home automation, and industrial applications. These solutions include connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, antennas and more.

“This is the first in-person electronica in four years, and we are incredibly excited to showcase Heilind’s product offerings and capabilities on the world stage,” said Alan Clapp, Senior Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “We view electronica as an important opportunity to meet with new and existing partners from all over the globe.”

The exhibition will be held at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany from November 15 through November 18. Heilind will be at booth B2.319 for the duration of the show.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

