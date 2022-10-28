Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 53 640 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|4 226
|27.53
|27.60
|27.42
|116 342
|MTF CBOE
|3 120
|27.50
|27.60
|27.36
|85 800
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|21 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 697
|27.59
|27.84
|27.34
|212 360
|MTF CBOE
|6 874
|27.58
|27.82
|27.34
|189 585
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 581
|28.13
|28.38
|27.82
|213 254
|MTF CBOE
|7 281
|28.12
|28.38
|27.80
|204 742
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|25 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 226
|28.20
|28.48
|27.98
|231 973
|MTF CBOE
|7 038
|28.21
|28.44
|28.00
|198 542
|MTF Turquoise
|990
|28.08
|28.08
|28.08
|27 799
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|26 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|607
|28.28
|28.28
|28.00
|17 166
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|53 640
|27.92
|28.48
|27.34
|1 497 563
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 400 shares during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 October 2022
|500
|27.50
|27.50
|27.50
|13 750
|21 October 2022
|3 000
|27.68
|27.88
|27.30
|83 040
|24 October 2022
|1 000
|27.88
|28.00
|27.80
|27 880
|25 October 2022
|1 600
|28.15
|28.30
|28.00
|45 040
|26 October 2022
|1 300
|27.90
|28.00
|27.80
|36 270
|Total
|7 400
|—
|—
|—
|205 980
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 October 2022
|2 100
|27.98
|28.10
|27.80
|58 758
|21 October 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 October 2022
|1 900
|28.14
|28.30
|28.00
|53 466
|25 October 2022
|1 000
|28.38
|28.50
|28.30
|28 380
|26 October 2022
|800
|28.17
|28.24
|28.10
|22 536
|Total
|5 800
|—
|—
|—
|163 140
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 271 shares.
On 26 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 064 190 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
