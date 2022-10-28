Good Supply Cannabis Brand Reveals New Fall Flower Launches and Expands Distribution of Bestselling High-Potency Products

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life today announced the expansion of Good Supply’s award-winning cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada.



Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:

Granddaddy Purps: A powerhouse indica classic with a high THC percentage, this flower is accompanied by its dominant caryophyllene, pinene, and humulene terpenes. Its complex aromas and compact buds await from this famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk and Afghanistan. Also available in 3.5g and 28g.

Sour Diesel #2: The distinct aromas and dark green buds of Sour Diesel #2 will have you revving your engine. With potent THC levels and dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, bisabolol and myrcene, this sativa dominant strain calls for a victory lap. Available in 28g.

Frost Monster: An indica dominant strain, for the ultimate laid back experience. Frost Monster hits with high THC, potent aromas and dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene and linalool. Available in 28g.

Bestselling Good Supply products now available coast to coast include:

Monkey Butter: This indica comes with a strong THC percentage, accompanied by a unique terpene profile, thanks to the dominant terpenes of beta-caryophyllene, cedrene, and humulene. These compact light green buds with amber pistils shimmer with milky trichomes, highlighting its cross of Gorilla Glue #4 x Peanut Butter Breath. Available in 3.5g and 28g.

Sweet Berry Kush: Borne from a cross between Banana OG x Purple Punch, this flower has vibrant green buds speckled with burnt orange pistils, and boldly comes in with a high THC potency and a dominant terpene profile of limonene, pinene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. Available in 3.5g and 28g.

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and a favorite among consumers and budtenders. To learn more about Good Supply products, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience of health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

__________

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Brands:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com