Food Lion Feeds Partners with Customers to Donate $66,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds – along with associates and customers – joined together to donate more than $66,000 for ongoing disaster relief to support communities impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. This amount includes a Food Lion Feeds $30,000 donation on top of the amount customers donated at the register from Oct. 5 – 18. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion, an omnichannel grocery retailer, to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



“The destruction from Hurricane Ian is devastating, and we are grateful for the support of our associates and customers who contributed to this relief effort in helping our neighbors begin their journey of recovery,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.

During the two-week period, Food Lion offered customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states the option to make a cash donation at the register to support neighbors and communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. So far in 2022, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than $160,000 in donations to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts from flooding in Eastern Kentucky and hurricane devastation in Florida.

In addition, Food Lion Feeds delivered two semi-trailers full of much-needed essentials from South Carolina to Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, the largest hunger-relief network in Southwest Florida. The delivery included pallets of water, canned soup, canned vegetables, rice, dried beans, macaroni and cheese, antibacterial wipes, baby food and pet food.

For more ways in which Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.