Shelbi Frieling Witt, PharmD, Receives the 2022 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award from PCCA

Houston, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Shelbi Frieling Witt, PharmD, of Montana Apothecary and Compounding located in Great Falls, Montana, as the recipient of the 2022 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award. PCCA Director of Member Engagement Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, FAPC, presented the award to Witt on Friday, October 28, during PCCA’s 41st International Seminar in Houston, Texas.

Established in 2010, this award is given annually to an up-and-coming independent pharmacist and PCCA member who embodies the innovative and sharing nature for which George Roentsch was well-known in the pharmacy compounding community.

As the owner of Montana Apothecary and Compounding, Witt exemplifies the innovative and passionate spirit of the award’s namesake. Her keen sense of business, coupled with her passion for serving patients and educating providers, has served her patients, community and the compounding industry.

“Shelbi has accomplished a lot in a short period of time,” Michael said. “She has established a state-of-the art compounding pharmacy, held successful physician education programs and is a champion for patient access to compounded medicines. She is always willing to collaborate and share information with colleagues and proactively looks for ways to learn from others to help her patients and her community.”

Witt graduated from the University of Montana, earning her undergraduate degree and, in 2017, her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is a frequent attendee at compounding educational events and is a member of PCCA’s Concierge Compounding program, which promotes peer-to-peer sharing of compounding techniques to enhance patient care.

“Although she’s only been a PCCA member for one year, Shelbi has taken full advantage of everything PCCA has to offer,” Michael said. “She’s participated in our CORE and other training programs, attended International Seminar 2021 and gained insights from established PCCA members in our Concierge program. Her enthusiasm for compounding is infectious, which was evident when she appeared on our Mortar & Pestle podcast.”

The late George Roentsch, RPh, was the owner and pharmacist of The Apothecary in Keene, N.H., and is fondly remembered for his work, which advanced the art and science of custom-made prescription medications. Roentsch was passionate about pharmacy compounding and generously shared many of his formulas and innovations with fellow compounders.

ABOUT PCCA

