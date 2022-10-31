Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE® Technology to Brand Mobile Communication

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.



Food delivery services rely heavily on making timely phone calls and customers want to know who is calling and why. Survey results released in 2022 found that 93% of consumers want a call when there’s a problem or substitution needed with their order and two-thirds of consumers would consider switching to a delivery service that could properly identify its calls.

“We continuously search for ways to improve the customer experience and make deliveries as efficiently as possible. Providing customers with the confidence to answer our calls and engage with our delivery drivers has led to reduced delivery times and food waste,” said Omar Albanna, CEO of Talabatey. “Integrating First Orion’s ENGAGE SDK into our app was a simple process, allowing us to change how our customers experience our calls quickly."

First Orion’s ENGAGE product improves both driver and customer satisfaction by restoring trust in the phone call and increasing answer and engagement rates. The ENGAGE® SDK easily integrates into mobile apps and empowers businesses to display their name, logo and reason for calling on the call recipient's mobile device while calling and in the call log afterward on both Android and iOS devices.

“Demand for Branded Communication solutions continues to grow in the Middle East, and businesses in the time-sensitive food delivery industry are rapidly adopting the technology,” said Temim Nawaf Adwan, MEAA managing director at First Orion. “Companies utilizing these solutions have experienced an improvement in engagement between the delivery driver and customer and overall operational efficiency. Talabatey will also resell branded calling to its massive network of SMEs to help them penetrate and integrate into the Iraqi market effectively.”

