Claus Sonberg joins Statkraft as SVP Communication & Marketing

(Oslo, Norway, October 31) Claus Sonberg, partner in strategic analysis and consulting agency Zynk, joins Statkraft as the company’s new Senior Vice President Corporate Communication and Marketing.



Statkraft is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, with a strategy and ambition to increase power generation by up to 50 percent within 2030.

“The possibility to use my experience and my energy to make a positive difference to two of the biggest challenges Europe faces over the next decade, namely energy security and climate crisis, was an opportunity, I couldn’t turn down. Statkraft has previously been one of my biggest clients. It is a great company with very talented people, who deserve more attention, recognition and engagement for the important job that they are doing to create value and support the global energy transition,” says Sonberg.

Sonberg will hold the title Senior Vice President Communication and Marketing, with responsibility for both internal and external communication as well as marketing in Statkraft. He will report to Executive Vice President, Henrik Sætness, and will part of his management team.

“I am proud and happy that we manage to attract a profile like Claus to a key role in Statkraft. The energy market and the renewable energy industry are facing challenging times right now. At the same time the industry is crucial for the energy transition that Norway, Europe and the world is going through. Good communication and information is very important to us. We have now have one of the most experienced and respected communications experts in Norway to lead this work, together with our strong communications team,” says Henrik Sætness.

Sonberg established Zynk in 2010. The agency, which currently has around 20 advisors, had revenues of NOK 55 million in 2021. Zynk works with some of Norway’s largest private and public companies. Before establishing Zynk, Sonberg was EVP Corporate Communications and member of the Group Management of SAS Group in Stockholm. Before joining SAS, Sonberg was Head of Nordics and CEO of PR agency Burson-Marsteller. He started his career as a press contact and news reporter in Norwegian television station TV2. He is also a board member of TV 2 and Kreftforeningen and is chairman of the interior design company iark.

“It has been a fantastic journey in Zynk. I am very proud of what we have created together. We have had the opportunity to work with the most demanding customers and issues, created great value and developed some of the industry's best advisers,” says Sonberg

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4800 employees in 20 countries.

