Brandon Hall Group Opens Registration for the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Excellence Conference

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The event will feature research that Brandon Hall Group has been covering for over 20 years, along with their Certified Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leader Program launched in 2020. Speakers will be selected from the HCM Excellence Awards program that recognizes organizations excelling in DEI practices.

"We have been researching DEI practices in organizations for decades and have gathered exceptional examples from our studies. However, companies still struggle to develop an integrated strategy with talent and learning initiatives," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group. "There is no better time than now to ensure that your actions match your vision of an inclusive, diverse and equitable business environment."

"From our extensive research and award applications, we see that organizations understand that DE&I is a strategic endeavor involving cultural change," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Yet, 57% of organizations with a strategic plan have had it for two years or less, meaning that for many employers, the shift from programs, initiatives, and tactics to strategy is still in its infancy."

Join our conference and learn from many Chief Diversity Officers and Executives from Fortune 500 organizations. They share best practice examples of their strategy, leadership development, learning, HR, and hiring, encompassing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The program features 19 sessions split between two tracks which cover topics in:

DEI strategy, measurement, governance

Understanding intersectionality and being authentic and empathetic

Inclusive leadership, culture, and communication

Fair and equitable recruiting, hiring, compensation, and benefits

Brandon Hall Group's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Excellence Conference will be at the Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida June 28 & 29, 2023.

Learn more about the event at https://deiconference.brandonhall.com/ .

