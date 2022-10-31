English Swedish

Press release

October 31, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) have increased as a result of a new share issue of 88 429 shares directed to the sellers of homeway GmbH. The Board of Directors of Hexatronic has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 5 May 2022, on an issue in kind on September 1, 2022. For further information about the issue in kind, please see the press release from September 1, 2022.

Through the new share issue above, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered during October, the number of shares and votes in Hexatronic increased by a total of 88,429.

As of October 31, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 205,062,579, whereof 202,420,308 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 202,420,308 votes, and 2,642,271 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 264,227 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,050,625.79. The company holds all shares of series C.

Gothenburg, October 31, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 31 October 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment